Mystery surrounds hospitalization of ‘Junior’ killer, Manuel Rivera

What happened to Manuel Rivera?

Manuel Rivera, 18, of Bronx, NY is pictured. (Passaic County Prosecutor)

That’s the question “Junior” trial watchers were asking Sunday after a report surfaced on social media that Rivera was hospitalized Saturday in grave condition.

@_jake_fromstatefarm_ posted on Instagram “….Manuel is on his death bed in the hospital cause someone poisoned him as of yesterday….”

PIX11 has reached out to the New York City Department of Correction seeking comment.

Rivera has been housed at the Brooklyn Detention Center.

His attorney, Toni Messina, told PIX11 Sunday evening:

“I’ve been hearing rumors and have spoken to his father who is very worried. I spoke to Captain Allen at his facility. She would give me no details and referred me to DOC legal tomorrow.” DOC stands for Department of Correction.

Rivera was convicted of Murder in the First Degree in June, with four other members of the Trinitarios gang, for the June 2018 stabbing of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz outside a Bronx bodega.

The brutal murder, captured on 16 different camera angles, made international headlines.

