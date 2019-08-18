Jogger appears to give sneakers to homeless man, walks off barefoot in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN — A jogger in the Financial District apparently stopped and gave his sneakers to a man on the sidewalk, according to a Twitter user who caught the touching interaction on video Sunday morning.

According to Twitter user NYorNothing, she was in a cab around 9 a.m., near the World Trade Center, when she watched the man take off his sneakers and socks, and leave the shoes with the man sitting on the ground, who she described as homeless.

PIX11 can not verify if the man sitting in the video is indeed homeless.

The man standing in the video can be seen walking away, treading the Manhattan sidewalk barefoot after the brief interaction.

“I assumed he was taking his sock off because he had money in it,” the woman told PIX11 on Twitter, saying she caught the moment as her cab was stopped at a red light.

The identities of the men seen in the video is not currently known.