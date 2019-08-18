Investigators sift through debris of fatal plane crash near Poughkeepsie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION VALE, NY — The National Transportation Safety Board on Sunday sifted through the debris of a fatal plane crash, trying to figure out what went wrong.

The Cessna 303 crashed into a home Saturday, killing one person on the plane and another in the South Smith Road home. People walked and drove by all day to see the destruction.

One resident lives eight houses away and could see plumes of black smoke billowing in the sky after the crash.

The NTSB is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to figure out what caused the plane to go off of the flight path and crash into a home in the residential neighborhood.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

