Flash flood, severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK — Watch out for wet weather!

A flash flood warning and a severe thunderstorm warning were issued for parts of New York and New Jersey on Sunday night.

"If you come across a flooded street, turn around. Do not drive, walk, or bike through the water," the New York City Office of Emergency Management tweeted.

There could be winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood warning, which is in place for parts of Manhattan, the Bronx, New Jersey and the northern suburbs of New York City, is in place until 7:30 p.m.

"We’re seeing some extreme weather, New York City, the mayor's office tweeted. "Please exercise caution and stay indoors if possible."

Thunderstorms are forecast through the week until Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.