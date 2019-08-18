Doctor from NJ falls to his death while vacationing with fiancée

A doctor from New Jersey died in a fall while on vacation with his fiancée, according to reports and a GoFundMe.

Daniel Sirovich died while on vacation with his fiancée in Ibiza. The two were set to get married next year. (GoFundMe)

Daniel Sirovich, 34, was in Ibiza with his fiancé, Kristi Kelly. He slipped while hiking and fell 82 feet,  EuroWeekly reports.

“Danny was, by far, the person with the most life that we had the pleasure to meet,” GoFundMe  organizer Gui Ramos wrote. “He gave 120% in everything he did, from his studies, to work, to loving Kristi, his family, and friends.”

Sirovich was set to move to Boston, according to Ramos. He was going to work in an intensive care trauma unit.

“It’s a horrible end to a beautiful romance,” Kelly’s mother told the Staten Island Advance.

The two were set to be married next year.

A GoFundMe account has been started.

