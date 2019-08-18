Flash flood, severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of New York, New Jersey

Carbon dioxide tank explodes at NJ wedding, injuring 3

Posted 5:27 PM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, August 18, 2019

GARFIELD, N.J. — Authorities say a carbon dioxide tank being used by a disc jockey at a New Jersey wedding exploded, injuring three people on the dance floor

NorthJersey.com reports that Garfield police say the tank exploded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday at the Venetian.

Deputy Chief Ron Polonkay said the 32- to 34-year-old victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening. All were reported in stable condition.

The wedding was halted. Officials said the Venetian itself was undamaged.

