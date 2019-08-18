Carbon dioxide tank explodes at NJ wedding, injuring 3

GARFIELD, N.J. — Authorities say a carbon dioxide tank being used by a disc jockey at a New Jersey wedding exploded, injuring three people on the dance floor

NorthJersey.com reports that Garfield police say the tank exploded shortly after 11 p.m. Friday at the Venetian.

Deputy Chief Ron Polonkay said the 32- to 34-year-old victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening. All were reported in stable condition.

The wedding was halted. Officials said the Venetian itself was undamaged.