Burst pipe floods NYCHA building after repeated leak complaints from resident

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — It wasn't rain that flooded a New York City Housing Authority building on Sunday night — it was water from a burst pipe.

The tenant said he's complained to NYCHA about a leak in the bathroom of his Marcy Houses home, but he said they never fixed the problem. Then the pipe burst and sent water pouring down the staircase.

"We kept calling NYCHA complaining about the leaks and stuff," the resident said. "I finally see the pipe burst and I'm like 'this is what happens when you don't take care of your business.'"

Video shows tenants using brooms to push the water away.

The elevator can't be used and tenants who can't manage the stairs are stuck.

PIX11 has reached out to NYCHA for comment.

PIX11's Cristian Benavides had more in the video above.