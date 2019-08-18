Bail set at $200,000 for NYC rice cooker subway scare defendant

Posted 3:00 PM, August 18, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Bail has been set at $200,000 for a homeless man from West Virginia who was charged with placing two devices that looked like pressure cookers in a New York City subway station.

The bail was set Sunday when Larry Kenton Griffin II of Bruno, West Virginia, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court.

A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Griffin.

Griffin was scheduled to return to court Friday.

His bail was set by Criminal Court Judge Keisha Espinal two days after Friday morning’s commute was disrupted by a police investigation that began after two large cooking pots were spotted at Manhattan’s Fulton subway station.

The 26-year-old Griffin was charged with two counts of placing a false bomb. He was arrested Saturday in the Bronx.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.