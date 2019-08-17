NJ police officer fires round, no injuries: prosecutor

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey police officer fired a round after a suspect produced a weapon when ordered to stop, but no one was injured.

The Union County prosecutor’s office says one of the Elizabeth police officers who responded to a location at about 10 p.m. Friday ordered the suspect to stop, but instead he produced a .38 caliber handgun.

Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said an officer then fired a single round, and the suspect discarded his weapon and was taken into custody. No one was struck by the gunfire or injured in any other way.

The 19-year-old suspect’s weapon was recovered, and prosecutors say he will face second-degree weapons charges.

