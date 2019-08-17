News Closeup: 2020 race update, Surge in NYPD suicides, 50th anniversary of Woodstock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A crowded field of democratic hopefuls are already battling it out for the chance to defeat President Trump in 2020. This comes at a time when the nation remains deeply divided over key issues including immigration, health care and mounting gun violence. We hear from former New York Congressman Charles Rangel on these topics and more.

The NYPD is facing a mental health crisis with nine officers dying by suicide since the start of 2019. Experts agree the stress of the job, the stigma of mental illness and close access to a gun are all contributing factors. But does a climate of hostility and disrespect for the NYPD also play a role? We get expert insight and advice from Jeffrey Gardere, professor of clinical psychology at Touro College.

Plus, Marvin Scott takes a look back at the cultural phenomenon called Woodstock, 50 years later.