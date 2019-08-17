New NYCHA CEO Gregory Russ talks about his first week on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — PIX11 met up with new NYCHA CEO Gregory Russ at the Rangel Houses Family Day in Washington heights Saturday, where he spoke about what he felt needed to be done.

“We have a lot of work to do inside," he said. "Piping, water. Look around here. These towers in the park. There is solid character to these buildings."

When PIX11 last spoke with Russ it was in Minneapolis, where he was in charge of 6,300 apartments. Now, he is in charge of 175,000.

This week, Russ is now getting his first look inside NYCHA.

“We having aging issues and the buildings themselves, the bones are good,” he said.

Russ visited developments all across the city this week, mostly away from cameras. On NYCHA's Twitter, pinned to the top, is a quote from Russ, promising real and substantial change in the first 100 days and restoring trust and becoming a more “accountable landlord.”

As for his boss, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Russ says he’s in constant contact with him.

“I met with the mayor several times. He’s very pleased. He understands why I’m here."