Motorcyclist killed after crash with another motorcycle in Suffolk County: police

DIX HILLS, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday evening in Suffolk County, police said Saturday.

Authorities say Andrew Parisi, 20, was operating the 2018 Yamaha westbound on Express Drive North east of Exit 51 when his motorcycle collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle, operated by Nikolas Manitaras, also 20.

Parisi lost control and crashed into the wooded area nearby.

Parisi, of Farmingdale, was taken to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Manitaras, of North Massapequa, was not injured.

