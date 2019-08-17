Man wanted in rice cooker subway scare found: police

NEW YORK — The person of interest wanted in connection to Friday’s rice cooker fiasco has been found, police confirmed Saturday.

UPDATE-The below individual has been located and the investigation continues. ⁦Thank you to all who called in tips as well as our federal partners who as ALWAYS stand by our side ⁦@NewYorkFBI⁩ ⁦@ATFNewYork⁩ ⁦⁦@NYCTSubway⁩ ⁦@NYPDDCPI⁩ ⁦@NYPDnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/bmIldU8ahd — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 17, 2019

Authorities took the man, identified to PIX11 News as Larry Kenton Griffin II, into custody at around 1 a.m. in the Bronx, according to the New York Post.

Police did not say whether or not Griffin had been placed under arrest.

Police say Griffin has a history of criminal activity and has been arrested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at least three times within the past eight years. The charges range from possession of a controlled substance involving weapons to use of obscene material to seduce a minor. Griffin was indicted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department in 2017 for the charges of “Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor” and “Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter.”

John Miller, the NYPD deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence, said the man they called a “person of interest” had “a shopping cart, [placed what appeared to be] a pressure cooker on the upper level, then on the lower level” of the station, in the section where the No. 2 and No. 3 trains stop.

The items were spotted by a commuter around 7 a.m. and flagged to officials, who closed the subway station as the devices were examined. It remains closed until around 8:50 A.M., with the exception of the No. 2 and No. 3 trains.

The platform for them reopened around 10 a.m.

The devices which looked like pressure cookers were later determined to be empty rice cookers, police said.

A third empty rice cooker was found around 8:10 a.m. in Chelsea, about two miles north of the Fulton St. hub. That item was also deemed safe by the bomb squad, police said.