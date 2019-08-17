Man shot in Suffolk County after he gives up wallet to armed robber: police

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A Suffolk County man was shot outside a sports bar after he gave an armed, masked thief his wallet, Suffolk County Police said Saturday.

Police say the suspect approached a 24-year-old man outside C.J. Bond’s Sports Bar at 1381 Brentwood Rd. around 2 a.m. wearing a ski mask and carrying a hand gun.

Police say the suspect struck the man in the head with the gun and demanded money.

After the man gave up his wallet, the male suspect shot him in the leg and fled the scene.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Southside Hospital and has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS.