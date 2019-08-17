Castellanos, Héber lead NYCFC to 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Valentin Castellanos #11 of New York City FC celebrates his goal with teamamte Maximiliano Moralez #10 in the first half against the Chicago Fire at Yankee Stadium on April 24, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Héber Araujo dos Santos and Valentín Castellanos each scored twice and New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday night.

Héber scored in first-half stoppage time to give NYCFC (11-5-8) a 2-1 lead. Maximiliano Moralez, on the left side, played a low cross that deflected off the foot of Castellanos before Héber side-footed a rising first-timer into the net from near the spot.

Allan Cruz put away a cross by Andrew Gutman to give FC Cincinnati a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute, but Castellanos tied it in the 32nd. With four defenders in the area, Castellanos patiently took a dribble, cut inside and blasted a right-footer inside the far post from 20 yards out.

It was the first MLS assist for Gutman, a 22-year-old defender, in just his second appearance.

Castellanos added a goal in the 71st minute and Héber capped the scoring the 89th. The 20-year-old Castellanos has three multi-goal games this season, including two in the last three games.

Cincinnati (5-18-3) is winless, with five losses, in its last six games.

