BROWNSVILLE, N.Y. — A Queens man was shot in the head and killed in Brownsville Friday night, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn and found Rakeem Edwards, 31, with a gunshot wound to his head in front of 1410 East New York Ave.

EMS transported Edwards to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made yet.