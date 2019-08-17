1 dead, 1 missing in plane crash near Poughkeepsie: officials

UNION VALE, N.Y. — One person is dead and another faces serious and life threatening injuries after a small plane crashed into a house in a rural town near Poughkeepsie, setting it on fire, New York State Police said.

The person dead was on the plane. They were one of three people onboard at the time.

There were three people in the home at the time. A woman in the home is in serious and life-threatening condition, another is okay and a third is still unaccounted for.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that they’re investigating why the Cessna 303 came down Sunday afternoon in LaGrangeville, about 10 miles southwest of Poughkeepsie.

Firefighters responded to the scene, as did police and emergency medical vehicles from surrounding communities.

The house was destroyed during what was a three-alarm fire.

The plane crashed about one mile from Sky Acres Airport that serves mostly small aircraft.