Wolf attacks NJ family while camping

Known as the oldest national park in Canada with roughly 2500 square miles of pristine northern wilderness, families from all over flock to Banff National Park every year.

It’s one of the reasons why Matt and Elisa Rispoli took both of their children to the back country treasure for a vacation getaway. But last Thursday, things nearly took a tragic turn when a wolf crept into their tent while they were sleeping.

“It was like something out of a horror movie,” the New Jersey mom described in a now-viral Facebook post. “Matt literally threw his body in front of me and the boys, and fought the wolf as it ripped apart our tent and his arms and hands.”

“When I arrived the tent had been collapsed and just the back half of the wolf was out,” Russ Fee explained. Fee was camping near by and heard the family’s screams, ran to their aid.

“It was just so big and it was a bit of a large target so I kind of just kept my momentum going and I kicked it in the back half,” he said. That kick was enough to throw off the wolf which finally let go of Matt who had been struggling with the animal. The wolf now turned his attention on the Good Samaritan

“It wasn’t snarling, it wasn’t growling at me at all but Matt popped out right away and that was pretty good he was pretty amped up,” Fee recalled.

Using large rocks and sticks at the camp site, the pair threw whatever they could at the wolf. It bought them enough time to jump into their mini van, out of harm’s way.

Despite what sounds like a horrific ordeal, the New Jersey dad is said to be doing ok. He was treated for puncture wounds and lacerations to his hands and arms.

Meanwhile, the wolf was killed by park officials the following morning, not before giving this family a vacation they will never forget.