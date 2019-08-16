U.S. Customs system down nationwide, prompting long lines at JFK, Newark

QUEENS — Customs systems used to process travelers is down nationwide, according to a tweet by the Kennedy Airport account.

Hello, yes customs systems are down right now nationwide but they are starting to use backup systems. People are being processed, but slower. Thanks for your patience. *NV — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) August 16, 2019

One traveler commented on Twitter that customs systems appeared to be down at JFK, calling it a #customsapocalypse.

The airport confirmed the account, stating that “customs systems are down right now nationwide, but they are starting to use backup systems. People are being processed, but slower. Thanks for your patience.”

Newark also confirmed the outage of the Customs and Border Patrol network outage. Passengers in Terminal B are being processed manually, according to airport officials. They say delays are possible.

This is a developing story, refresh for continued updates.