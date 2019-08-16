Third suspicious package found in Manhattan deemed safe: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A third suspicious package found in Manhattan Friday morning has been deemed safe, police said.

Police were called about a suspicious package near a trash can along 16th Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, authorities said.

The third package, which police said was an empty rice cooker, found just minutes after two other suspicious packages were deemed safe at the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan, officials said.

The two locations are just over 2 miles apart.

The entire block in Chelsea was closed off to traffic, witnesses said.

Expect a heavy presence of police and emergency vehicles in the area, police said.

OK, something is going on on seventh Avenue and 16th St. Police blocked off the entire block, not allowing car or put traffic through. pic.twitter.com/koExt6o2a8 — Chris Tuttle (@ChrisTuttle) August 16, 2019