Police chase ends in crash in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — A police chase ended in a crash in New Jersey early Friday, authorities said.

Around midnight, cops tried to stop a vehicle was allegedly involved in crime when the vehicle sped away, according to police.

The vehicle then led police on a chase until it crashed along Ferry and Van Buren streets in Newark, police said.

The people in the vehicle fled on foot, but were eventually apprehended by police, authorities said.

Individuals inside the vehicles involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.