Service changes, delays on multiple subway lines due to NYPD investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Expect service changes and delays on several subway lines as the NYPD conducts an investigation the Fulton Street station in Manhattan Friday morning.

There is currently no service on the Nos. 2 and 3 trains between Chambers St and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center in both directions.

A, C, J, Z, and Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains are not stopping at Fulton St in both directions.

No. 2 trains are running on the No. 5 line between Nevins St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions.

The last stop on southbound No. 3 trains will be Chambers St or South Ferry.

For alternative routes, consider using the R, W, 4 or 5 trains.

People also advised expect a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Fulton and Williams streets in Manhattan as investigation continues.

There are service changes and delays in 2 and 3 train service while NYPD conducts an investigation at Fulton St. Details at https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 16, 2019

AIR11 is over the scene