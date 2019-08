Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Elmora Troopers are in the Little League World Series and hundreds of fans are there to cheer them on.

Six bus loads of people left for Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Friday.

They brought the support of the entire town of Elizabeth, New Jersey with them, complete with signs reading "Let's Go Troopers" plastered all over.

PIX11 photojournalist Darren McQuade was there when the cheer squad set out for the big game.