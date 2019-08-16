Midday with Muller: Man sought in subway rice cooker incident, family attacked by wolf

Police are searching for a man in connection with two rice cookers found in subway stations, leading to concerns and delays. James Ford is live, plus the latest on the Newark water crisis, and a terrifying encounter for a family camping in Canada. Watch Midday with Muller now.

