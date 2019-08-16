Man wanted in connection with Bronx robbery: police

THE BRONX — A man is being sought in connection with a robbery that took place in the Bronx in July, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say the incident was reported on July 3. At around 4:15 a.m., a 54-year-old man was approached by an unidentified male at the northwest corner of Southern Boulevard and East 172nd Street. The unidentified man claimed he was a police officer and took the victim’s wallet, containing $500.

The alleged assailant fled northbound on Southern Boulevard on a red motorcycle.

The unidentified man is described as 5-feet-5-inches, approximately 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

