Man wanted in connection with Bronx robbery: police

Posted 3:30 PM, August 16, 2019, by

THE BRONX — A man is being sought in connection with a robbery that took place in the Bronx in July, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say the incident was reported on July 3. At around 4:15 a.m., a 54-year-old man was approached by an unidentified male at the northwest corner of Southern Boulevard and East 172nd Street. The unidentified man claimed he was a police officer and took the victim’s wallet, containing $500.

The alleged assailant fled northbound on Southern Boulevard on a red motorcycle.

The unidentified man is described as 5-feet-5-inches, approximately 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).  The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.