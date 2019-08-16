Man stabbed during dispute at Manhattan subway station

Posted 4:41 AM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:18AM, August 16, 2019

SOHO, Manhattan — A dispute at a Manhattan subway station turned violent after a man stabbed early Friday, police said.

Emergency responders received a call of an injured person at the Braodway-Lafayette St station around 1:30 a.m.

A 26-year-old man got into a dispute with another man on a northbound F train platform, when he was stabbed in the neck with an unknown object, police said.

He was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The alleged attacker fled in an unknown direction. He is described to be in his 20s and had a ponytail.

