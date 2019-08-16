Man sought in connection to suspicious devices found at Manhattan subway station: police

A man is being sought in connection to two suspicious items being found at a Manhattan subway station on Friday, officials said. The devices were later deemed safe.

The man is described as being in his 20s or 30s, and has dark hair, officials said. He was seen pushing a cart, and leaving two items, later determined to be empty rice cookers, in the Fulton Street subway station.

Officials said he is a person of interest, and that they “stop very short of calling him a suspect.”

The items were spotted by a commuter and flagged to officials, who closed the subway station as the devices were examined.

