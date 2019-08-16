Man kicked in face, knocked unconscious during dispute at Brooklyn subway station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOERUM HILL, BROOKLYN —Police are looking for three men who knocked a man unconscious during a dispute at a Brooklyn subway station last month.

The assault happened at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station on July 27 shortly after 10:00 p.m., police said.

The 34-year-old victim was sitting on the northbound platform of the station following an argument with the three other men, who then proceeded to punch and kick him in the head and face, according to police.

He was awakened at the scene and taken to a Jersey City hospital where he was treated for facial fractures, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the attackers who fled the scene.

—Tess Tarantino for PIX11 News

