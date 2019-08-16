Man accused of sexual assault of a 13-year-old has ‘mummified remains’ in Newark home: officials

Posted 5:51 PM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52PM, August 16, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark man accused of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old child also had mummified remains in his home upon search, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Frank Williams, a 53-year-old, was arrested today as the result of an investigation between the county and the Newark Police Department after a report he had sexually assaulted the child over a period of several months, starting in 2018.

Police and the prosecutor’s office’s SVU conducted a search warrant on Thursday. During the search, mummified human remains were found in a bin in his closet. His bedroom also contained an alter to an unknown deity.

Williams is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree sex assault upon a victim between the ages of 13 and 15; second-degree luring; endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in sexual conduct with a child; and desecration of human remains.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.