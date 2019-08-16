Man accused of sexual assault of a 13-year-old has ‘mummified remains’ in Newark home: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark man accused of the sexual assault of a 13-year-old child also had mummified remains in his home upon search, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Frank Williams, a 53-year-old, was arrested today as the result of an investigation between the county and the Newark Police Department after a report he had sexually assaulted the child over a period of several months, starting in 2018.

Police and the prosecutor’s office’s SVU conducted a search warrant on Thursday. During the search, mummified human remains were found in a bin in his closet. His bedroom also contained an alter to an unknown deity.

Williams is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree sex assault upon a victim between the ages of 13 and 15; second-degree luring; endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in sexual conduct with a child; and desecration of human remains.