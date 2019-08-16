Lenox Hill Hospital revitalization impresses patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE — It's a first when patients are saying they don't want to leave the hospital.

Lenox Hill Hospital, which is part of Northwell Health, is making upgrades to its facility that are putting the hospitality in the hospital.

It's being described as spa-like. Northwell Health's, Lenox Hill Hospital, is giving their patients the luxury hotel experience.

Joe Leggio, the Associate Executive Director of Experience Services says they are reimagining the way people experience health care, by adding carpet, chandeliers, and the right fixtures.

The transformation is having a lasting effect on their patients. Besides the gorgeous maternity floor, every patient in the hospital receives an amenity kit with brand name products. They’ve even partnered with June Jacobs’ “Naturally Serious” which is all organic and has no parabens.

It's all part of the holistic approach for their customers. They’ve even hired a Michelin Star Chef to revamp the food. John Azzopardi who is the Director of Food and Nutrition for Lenox Hill Hospital says it was time to transform. “The old days of when people come to the hospital and expect poor quality is not what they expect today. We have to give them what they’re looking for.

As Lenox Hill Hospital redefines excellence in all aspects of its patient care, the feedback is overwhelming for the staff.

“Some of them say they wish they could stay another day they are so excited to be here, that rarely happens in a hospital.”