Inmates allegedly block door in ‘brief stand off’ with officers at Manhattan jail

LOWER MANHATTAN —Corrections officers at the Manhattan Detention Center avoided incident Friday when about 10 inmates were involved in a brief standoff with guards at the jail.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. when officers asked for assistance due to what they claimed were inmates acting disorderly and refusing direct orders, the Department of Corrections told PIX11 News.

“The inmates were angry about who they were permitted to spend recreation time with and were demanding to spend recreation time with whomever they wanted,” the corrections officers union said in a statement. “Following a brief stand off, our outstanding ESU team sprung into action, ending the disturbance and restoring order.”

The detainees blocked the door of the recreation vestibule in an attempt to prohibit additional staff from entering. The DOC says that ESU met no resistance and ended the incident without injuries around 90 minutes after it began.

The incident is under investigation, according to the DOC.