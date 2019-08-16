CT man with interest in mass shooting arrested; weapons seized from home

NORWALK, Conn. — Authorities say they’ve arrested a Connecticut man interested in committing a mass shooting and seized weapons and ammunition from his home.

Norwalk and FBI officials say 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol was charged Thursday with illegal possession of large capacity ammunition magazines. Police say they received a tip that Wagshol was trying to buy large-capacity rifle magazines from out of state.

Officials allege Wagshol was attempting to build a rifle with parts bought online. They say a Facebook posting showed his interest in committing a mass shooting.

Authorities say they seized firearms, body armor and other items from Wagshol’s home. They say the firearms are registered to his father.

Wagshol was held on $250,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

