Cop impersonators wanted for tying 2 people up after forced entry in Harlem: police

HARLEM — Two men are wanted in connection with a police impersonation robbery that took place in Harlem, the NYPD said.

The incident was reported at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 14 and took place in the vicinity of Amsterdam Avenue and West 153rd Street. Two unknown men knocked on a 42-year-old man’s apartment door while impersonating police officers by showing off shields around their neck and claiming to be law enforcement. The victim opened up the door, when the men showed off firearms and forced their way into the victim’s apartment.

While inside, the two men tied up the victim, as well as a 19-year-old woman who was inside the apartment. They proceeded to remove various jewelry items before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The men are both described as 35-40 years old. One is said to have a slim build and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and pants with a dark baseball cap. The second is described as 5-feet-7-inches with a heavy build, beard and last seen wearing a dark suit with a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.