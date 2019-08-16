Child found dead in locked car parked at New Jersey train station lot

LINDENWOLD, N.J. — Authorities say a child has been found dead in a parked car at a commuter rail station lot in New Jersey.

Officials with a Pennsylvania-New Jersey rapid-transit system said Friday the child was found Friday afternoon in a locked vehicle in the lot in Lindenwold and could not be resuscitated by emergency responders.

PATCO President John Hanson says the baby was inside the car for an unknown number of hours and police were trying to locate the vehicle owner. The child’s age wasn’t released.

A spokeswoman for the Camden County prosecutor’s office says “the incident is in the very early stages of its investigation and no further information is being released at this time.”

High temperatures Friday afternoon reached the upper 80s.

The PATCO Hi-Speedline operates daily service between Lindenwold in South Jersey and Center City Philadelphia.