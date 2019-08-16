Brewery recalls beer that ‘may be explosive’

MILWAUKEE, W.I — A Wisconsin brewery recalled one of its beers this week because what’s inside packs quite the punch.

Lakefront Brewery issued the recall Wednesday for its “My Turn Junk” kettle sour cherry beer because the bottles could explode.

The company says the issues comes from a small amount of wild year in the beer that comes from the cherries.

They say the year could cause the beer to continue to ferment over time, resulting in a buildup of carbon dioxide.

“The walls of the glass actually crack,” said Michael Stodola, the company’s brand manager. “We’ve had no injuries or customer complaints so far, but there’s obviously a potential of risk we don’t want out there.”

The brewery says the product has been “deemed too volatile.”

They’re offering refunds to customers who bought the beer.