Anything can happen on Disney Channel’s ‘Just Roll with It’

Posted 2:00 PM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:05PM, August 16, 2019

Disney Channel's 'Just Roll with It' offers a  fresh take on sitcom television.  The live-action comedy, which is taped in front of a studio audience, gives them the opportunity to weigh in with plot for each episode.  The audience is armed with electronic devices and given 3 scenarios.  It  is up to them to decide which scenario the cast will then have to improvise.  Think of it as an improv/sitcom because the cast will memorize a script, but sometimes the plot takes off in different directions.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.