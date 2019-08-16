Anything can happen on Disney Channel’s ‘Just Roll with It’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney Channel's 'Just Roll with It' offers a fresh take on sitcom television. The live-action comedy, which is taped in front of a studio audience, gives them the opportunity to weigh in with plot for each episode. The audience is armed with electronic devices and given 3 scenarios. It is up to them to decide which scenario the cast will then have to improvise. Think of it as an improv/sitcom because the cast will memorize a script, but sometimes the plot takes off in different directions.