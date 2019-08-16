Beached whale found dead on Long Island

LONG ISLAND — A humpback whale was found dead, beached at Long Beach on Long Island Friday evening.

The whale, found at Laurelton Boulevard, was seen floating near a wrecked ship a week ago and is said to be very decomposed, according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society. They’re working with the Town of Hempstead, City of Long Beach, NOAA Fisheries, US Coast Guard, and NYS DEC to formulate a response plan, which will begin tomorrow morning, according to the group.

AMCS says that although the animal is not alive, it could still be unsafe. Officials say to avoid the area at all times.