42nd Street Shuttle train to undergo transformation: How does it impact your commute?

MANHATTAN — As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority works to provide better service for commuters across New York City, the 42nd Street Shuttle train will undergo a historic transformation.

The 42 St Shuttle, which is over 100 years old, moves thousands of customers between the subway system’s two busiest stations: Grand Central-42 St and Times Square-42 St.

However, the shuttle is currently difficult to navigate and is not accessible to customers who are mobility impaired.

Work on the 42 St Shuttle is scheduled to run from Aug. 16 through 2022.

How does the reconstruction affect your commute?

The Shuttle will operate as it normally does, but service will be reduced during construction.

Commuters are advised to expect crowding at times throughout the duration of the project. Arrival tracks will also change.

Consider taking the No. 7 train.

What does the project entail?

The project is expected to modernize the Shuttle from track operations and signaling to accessible platforms and new station entrances.

At the 42 St Shuttle’s Times Square terminal:

The Shuttle platforms are the last remaining area of the Times Sq-42 St Station complex to be updated for accessibility. Improvements include:

Building a new ADA-compliant terminal with a single, centralized platform: To be rebuilt within the existing tunnel structure for the 42 St Shuttle, the terminal will have a new island platform for a centralized two-track operation

To be rebuilt within the existing tunnel structure for the 42 St Shuttle, the terminal will have a new island platform for a centralized two-track operation Expanding and streamlining the platform architecture: The new platform will be twice as wide as the current platform, measuring 315 feet long and 28 feet across, with fewer station columns to improve sightlines, customer flow and wheelchair accessibility

The new platform will be twice as wide as the current platform, measuring 315 feet long and 28 feet across, with fewer station columns to improve sightlines, customer flow and wheelchair accessibility Adding a new station entrance : A 15-feet wide station staircase with custom station signage and a glass canopy will be installed as part of the One Times Square redevelopment. The One Times Square project also includes a new station elevator provided and maintained by the developer

: A 15-feet wide station staircase with custom station signage and a glass canopy will be installed as part of the One Times Square redevelopment. The One Times Square project also includes a new station elevator provided and maintained by the developer Adding a new, modern turnstile area : This spacious mezzanine will have new LED lighting, glass barriers and new digital screens that provide a large station entrance for Times Square customers

: This spacious mezzanine will have new LED lighting, glass barriers and new digital screens that provide a large station entrance for Times Square customers Station upgrades throughout: New walls, paint, signage and brighter, more energy-efficient LED lighting

New walls, paint, signage and brighter, more energy-efficient LED lighting Adding new crew rooms and reconfiguring the employee facility area with an emergency-only exit redesigned from a small 310-square-feet station exit near the NYPD’s Times Square substation

At the 42 St Shuttle’s Grand Central terminal:

Reconfiguring platforms into one island platform: The new platform will be nearly 22,000 square feet — one of the largest platforms in the entire subway system

The new platform will be nearly 22,000 square feet — one of the largest platforms in the entire subway system Building a new staircase: A 15-feet wide platform staircase will replace smaller stairs at the western end of the terminal to help customers get in and out of the platform area faster

The current shuttle platform’s layout has large gaps between platforms and track, columns impeding the platform and trains boarding from several separate platforms.

For additional information on the 42 St Shuttle Project, click here.