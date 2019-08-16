16-year-old arrested in Newark shooting that injured 2 teens

NEWARK, N.J. — A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting incident at a high school in Newark that injured two teenagers.

The shooting occurred outside of West Side High School on Friday, Aug. 9. The arrested juvenile is one of two suspects. The other, a 15-year-old, is already in custody for a separate shooting on August 5.

The two victims were a 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man. The suspect was arrested Friday and charged with several weapons charges, including two counts of aggravated assault.

“This was very good detective work by our people,” Newark Public Safety Defender Anthony F. Ambrose said.

