You could help name Luna Park’s new rides and attractions

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Luna Park, the amusement park in Brooklyn’s Coney Island, has launched a series of contests to let fans name their upcoming rides and attractions.

The first contest is to name Luna Park’s upcoming new ropes course, where visitors of all ages will be able to climb and zip line, all while enjoying breath-taking views of the boardwalk and ocean.

Luna Park says the circus-themed area will let guests choose from four different routes, based on their age and courage.

The winner will get a one day VIP experience for 10 people with unlimited rides and food at Luna Park and its affiliates locations.

You can enter the contest at LunaParkNYC.com, but make it fast because this first contest ends Sunday night at 11:59 pm (ET).

The amusement park says there will be more contests in the coming months to help name other future rides and attractions.