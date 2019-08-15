Teen stabbed to death in Irvington, NJ

IRVINGTON, NJ — A teen was stabbed to death during a confrontation in Irvington, police said Thursday.

Shaquan Kearson, 18, brought a gun to a home on Springfield Avenue on Wednesday night, officials said. The resident stabbed Kearson after the teen fired the gun.

Kearson was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10 p.m.

Police have not charged anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-743