Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — For 121 days, Noah Fredenberg ran across the country from Los Angeles to New York City to raise awareness for children in foster care.

To raise money for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Fredenberg kicked off his journey in April, and it finally came to an end Tuesday.

Fresh off a day of rest, he tells PIX11 his story and why the foundation and cause is important to him.