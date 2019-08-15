Residents, environmental group take legal action against Newark over water crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark residents and city officials will be in federal court Thursday for an emergency hearing on the city's ongoing water crisis after elevated levels of lead were detected in multiple homes' tap water.

The hearing comes after some Newark residents, along with the Natural Resources Defense Council, are suing the city for violating the federal Safe Water Act.

The group contends the city should take bottled water distribution a step further to include those serviced by the Wanaque service area.

The lawsuit claims that the city’s own testing shows there are dangerously high levels of lead in those neighborhoods that exceed the acceptable levels permitted by the federal EPA.

The group first petitioned the city of Newark over a year ago to provide an alternate water supply and other resources to residents.