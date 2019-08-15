NJ Walmart evacuated after report of possible armed person in store: source

UNION, N.J. — A Walmart in Union, New Jersey was evacuated Thursday morning after police received a 911 call of a possible armed person inside the store, according to a law enforcement source.

The call came at 11:30 a.m., the source said.

There has been no reports of shots fired or injuries at the store on Springfield Road off Route 22, but social media started lighting up, with one person writing the armed subject was wearing a mask.

One customer at the site, Roro Rudy Lindor, said in a video on Instagram, “Oh my God, there is someone with a gun inside Walmart.”

The Union Police Department confirmed to PIX11 that Deputy Chief Rich Landolfi was at the scene.

Americans have been on edge at shopping centers and other public places ever since a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 3, killing 22 people.

The gunman later admitted he was targeting Mexican shoppers.

Another shooter killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio the following day.

The Walmart in Union, New Jersey is located at a busy shopping center that includes a Home Depot, PetSmart and HomeGoods stores.

