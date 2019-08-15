Midtown traffic is the slowest it’s been in more than a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A new report from the Department of Transportation shows just how bad traffic is in New York City.

Traffic in midtown is the slowest it's been in decades. The worst of it is just below 60th Street, according to the report.

Cars can move at an average of seven miles an hour in areas. That's down from nine miles an hour in 2010. In Times Square, vehicles move about five miles an hour.

It's faster to ride a bike across town than it is to drive, according to the report.

There are more for-hire-vehicles on the road now than there used to be and that's a major cause for the traffic.

It should get better in 2021 once congestion pricing kicks in.

