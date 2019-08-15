Man wanted for taking photos up woman’s dress at Queens subway station: police

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Police are searching for a man that allegedly took photos up a woman’s dress as she was walking up the stairs at Queens subway station Monday morning, authorities said.

The woman, 52, was walking up the stairs of the 46th Street – Bliss Street station along the No. 7 train around 5 a.m. when she noticed a man she didn’t know using his cellphone to take photos up her dress, police said.

Authorities said the man fled out of the subway station in an unknown direction once the woman confronted him.

The woman was not injured during the incident, police said.

The individual being sought is described as a 5-foot-7inch man, weighing 140 pounds and last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and a purple backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).