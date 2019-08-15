Man follows Bronx woman into apartment and tries to rape her: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man they say followed a woman into her Bronx apartment Wednesday morning and attempted to sexually assault her before being scared off by one of the woman's family members.

Around 9:40 a.m., as the 28-year-old woman was arriving home to her apartment in Mt. Eden section of the Bronx, the unidentified man followed her into her apartment and pushed her against the wall, authorities said.

The man tried to cover the woman's mouth and attempted to pull down her pant, but then she screamed, police said.

According to authorities, that scream alerted one of her family members in another room of the apartment, who came running.

The relative confronted the attacker, who fled the apartment and building in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman sustained a slight laceration to her face but refused medical treatment at the scene, officials said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection to the attack, describing him as standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in braids.

The man was last seen wearing a black hat, white sneakers, a blue and black top, and orange pants, police said.