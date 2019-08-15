Man arrested after NJ Walmart gunman scare

UNION, NJ — Chaos erupted at a New Jersey Walmart after a man allegedly shoplifted a large, black toy gun.

Joshua Phillips, a 20-year-old Newark man, is now in police custody. He allegedly grabbed an airsoft gun from the store Thursday morning and removed it from its packaging.

The building was evacuated and employees spent hours outside.

Philips turned himself in after becoming aware of significant coverage of what happened in the Walmart.

He faces up to five years in prison if he’s convicted. Phillips is charged with third-degree creating a false public alarm, third-degree possession of a weapon, and shoplifting, a disorderly persons offense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

40.697590 -74.263164