Man, 50, critically injured in Queens hit-and-run: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle that fled in Queens, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a man being struck by a vehicle near Liberty Avenue and 160th Street around 8:10 p.m Wednesday.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from cardiac arrest, according to FDNY.

The vehicle fled the scene.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

