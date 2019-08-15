Flint whistleblower on Newark water crisis: Lead levels ‘look as bad or even worse’ than Flint

Posted 11:00 AM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, August 15, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark’s water crisis continues to boil over, as residents demand Mayor Ras Baraka step down.

This, while Gov. Phil Murphy asks the federal government to step in and help as part of the city is urged not to drink from tap water due to elevated lead levels.

The situation in Newark is being compared to what happened in Flint, Michigan.

Virginia Tech professor and environmental engineer Marc Edwards helped uncover the Flint water crisis, and now, he’s calling Newark’s situation is “early,” but the lead levels he has seen in Newark "look as bad or even worse" compared to Flint.

He discusses the dangers of lead and what needs to be done to keep residents safe.

